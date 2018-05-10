NAB should not have license to shame politicians just three months before election: Marriyum

Lahore

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that NAB should not have the licence to shame politicians just three months before election.

This was observed by Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to media after inquiring about the welfare of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday.

She said that money laundering allegation against thrice elected former prime minister Muhammed Nawaz Sharif by NAB on the basis of rumours is absolutely ridiculous in view of the fact that the State Bank of Pakistan and the World Bank has already contradicted the story. She said that taking notice of fake news by the NAB Chairman was very disappointing.

Marriyum said that corruption of not even a single penny had been established in the six references that were filed against Nawaz Sharif because of which further extension in the trial period was being sought. Responding to a question she said that a precedent had been set in the country to abuse and denigrate anybody at any time coincided by a media trial.

The minister said that the only crime of Nawaz Sharif was that he was a popular leader and the people had thrice elected him as prime minister of the country adding that wherever he went he was followed by the masses. She said what was being done to Nawaz Sharif amounted to ridiculing the mandate of the people and that detestable act must come to an end.

The minister said that on the one hand a thrice elected prime minister was being put through the rigours of a trial and on the other hand a darling was acquitted from heinous cases. She said that the case of Nawaz Sharif was being heard day and night whereas the documents of yet another darling went missing.

Marriyum said that the cases against the Sharif family were quintessential of political vendetta and Nawaz Sharif had to endure two years of a tedious trial. the prime minister home repeatedly.—APP