NAB should conduct inquiry against Fawad Chaudhry if it’s independent: Marriyum

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) should conduct an inquiry against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry if it is an independent body.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the PML-N spokesperson said, “Since yesterday I have been hearing statements of two ministers claiming that this is the first prominent arrest and that more are to come but who are they threatening?”

“If NAB is independent then it should conduct an inquiry against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry,” she asserted.

“NAB is being used for political victimisation,” Aurangzeb further alleged.

The PML-N spokesperson also questioned, “Can NAB not see the potholes in KP Metro Bus project?”

“The government is taking revenge and Sharif family is being politically victimised,” Aurangzeb added. “It does not matter whether a lion is caged or not,” she stressed.

Further, she said that the party will announce its plan of action after consultations.

Share on: WhatsApp