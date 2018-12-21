NAB seizes over Rs18m

Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday claimed to have seized Rs18.8 million cash from the house of a close relative of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

A team of the anti-graft watchdog raided the residence of a government official, Saqlain Gillani, located in the NHI area of Islamabad and recovered Rs18.8 million cash.

The name of the government official, who is to be a close relative of the former premier, was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) following the raid.

Sources said the anti-graft watchdog has launched a probe into the assets of Saqlain Gillani following the recovery of the amount and summoned details of all his bank accounts.

Earlier this year, on Dec 20, the NAB team raided a residence of a senior Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officer and seized valuables worth around Rs1 billion.—INP

