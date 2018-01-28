NAB seeks report about funds received by NGOs

The meeting of Executive Board of NAB discussed the matters related to alleged embezzlement of the funds provided to Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and International Non governmental Organizations (INGOs). Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting in which notice was taken after reports of alleged embezzlement in funds provided to NGOs and INGOs, said a press release issued by NAB here. The inquiry was ordered to ascertain the veracity of corruption reports and whether the audit of NGO and INGOs was conducted as per law.

The chairman NAB has sought report from economic affairs, interior and foreign ministries about the NGOs and funds received and provided to NGOs and INGOs particularly alleged allotment of Capital Development Authority plot to NGO PFIWA who handed over the plot to owner of a private school on through away prices.

The chairman NAB has sought report that why CDA is silent on the issue. The chairman NAB directed the concerned officers of NAB to avoid hurdles in the smooth workings of NGO and INGOs in order to ascertain that whether NGOs are working in accordance with law or Not and there funds are audited and utilised transparently and on merit as per law.—APP

