NAB seeks reference against Hafeez Shaikh, others over $11m losses to national kitty

The National Accountability Bureau, Karachi, has sought a graft reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, ex-FBR chairmen, and others over abusing their powers that caused losses of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

NAB Karachi Director-General Dr Najaf Qali Mirza chaired a meeting of the regional board where matters related to corruption were discussed. The board has recommended two references and two inquires against various officials, local media reported.

It has sought reference against Shaikh, former FBR chairmen Abdullah Yousaf and Salman Siddique, and others over misuse of power. The report quoting the NAB statement said that the suspects caused a loss of $11 million to the national kitty.

NAB has also recommended a reference against a former member of Land Utilization Department Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Deputy Commissioner Asif Memon, and others for illegal allotment of stat-owned land at meager prices. It said that the officers brought a loss of millions of rupees to the government.

Back in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Shaikh as finance minister as he had announced to form a new economic team before the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

