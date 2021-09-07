NAB seeks more time to present evidence in Sindh CM case

Islamabad

Islamabad Accountability Court heard an alleged fake bank accounts and money laundering reference against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the hearing after Investigation Officer (IO) said he had to present details of the properties of the accused Muhammad Ali.

The judge of accountability court said if all the accused are present then indict them today but the Murad Ali Shah advocate pleaded that most of the pages are missing from the reference volume which were provided to them.

The accountability court summoned the investigating officer in NAB reference.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons outside the accountability court said he saluted all the martyrs and Ghazis of the 1965 war.

Murad Ali Shah said, “The investigating officer of NAB was not present in the court in today’s hearing. There are 66 volumes in this reference out of which four volumes were not provided,” he told media persons.

He said Sindh has a very strict protocol in the province and his administration always provides all the details while making the decisions as per the NCOC guidelines.–INP