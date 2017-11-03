NAB seeks Hassan, Hussain Nawaz assets’ details from LDA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday sought details of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz’s asset details from Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The NAB will also write letters to other relevant institutions in the case. The Bureau has already frozen the assets of the two brothers.

The Accountability court declared Hassan and Hussain proclaimed offenders earlier this month for repeatedly failing to appear before the court in connection with the corruption references filed against them by NAB.