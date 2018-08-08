NAB seeks financial record of Ahad Cheema’s family

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide financial record of Ahad Cheema’s family.

The FBR has constituted as many as four teams to compile financial records of Ahad Cheema s wife Saima Ahad, sons Isa Ahad and Mustafa Ahad, siblings Ahmed Saud Cheema and Sadia Mansoor and mother Nishat Afza.

The anti-graft watchdohg was to to file another reference against former director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema.

According to details, the bureau has found new evidence against the accused during the investigation of River Ravi Zone Front Development Project after which it has decided to register another case against him.

Earlier, NAB, during hearing, adopted the stance Punjab Land Development Company inked the agreement on January 20, 2015 with Paragon Housing Society to construct the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society whereas as much as 16,000 underprivileged citizens submitted money worth Rs610 million.

Legal counsel of anti-graft watchdog further went on to say that project had not been completed yet.

NAB officials held that it is illegal to award contract over Rs150 million and that the provincial exchequer suffered loss worth Rs640.50 million owing to incompetency of the companies.

Shahid Shafiq was arrested on the identification of Ahad Cheema after it was discovered that Rs14 billion contract had been granted to Bismillah Services despite the company being a C-4 category subsidiary company of Paragon City.

NAB had also obtained details regarding mobile phone calls and emails of Ahad Cheema while the bureau had also sought expert’s assistance to recover the data.

Cheema was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from MM Alam Road in Lahore over corruption allegations regarding taking 32 kanal land as a bribe. He had not appeared before the NAB despite several summon.

Afterwards, opposition leaders had staged a symbolic walkout in the Punjab Assembly, asking why Cheema was given promotion.

