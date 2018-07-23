NAB seeks extension of accused remand in Saaf Pani Scam

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday requested an accountability court of Lahore to extend the physical remand of accused in Saaf Pani company scam.

During the hearing of the corruption case, the anti-graft watchdog pleaded for the extension of physical remand of Qamarul Islam Raja and Waseem Ajmal, charged in the case, in order to carry out further investigation.

The court then extended the physical remand of the two accused for 14 days.

NAB had arrested Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja, former chairman of Saaf Pani Company, on June 26 for allegedly awarding contracts to ‘favourites’.

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has so far summoned a number of high profile people in the case including Punjab Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, MPA Waheed Gul and Hamza Shehbaz in connection with a probe into the Saaf Pani Company scam.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice pertaining to non-provision of potable water to the people of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed had earlier conceded before the Supreme Court that a single drop of water couldn’t be made available to the people of the province despite the government having spent Rs four billion amount on the Saaf Pani Project

Share on: WhatsApp