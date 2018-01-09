NAB Rwp establishes 1840 CBS in educational institutes to fight corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has established 1840 character building societies (CBS) in various educational institutes aiming to channelize creative energies of the youth to fight corruption.

According a to NAB spokesman, the platform was used to conduct declamation contests, essay writing, posters and painting competition for enhancing awareness against the menace of corruption.

The NAB Rawalpindi has also held seminars on issues relating to public procurement with the help of COMSATS University. Systemic deficiencies in service delivery departments were identified through prevention committee which offered recommendation for system improvement. NAB(R) remains committed for fulfillment for it national duties under the guidance of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

During the year 2017, NAB Rawalpindi carried out a concerted campaign for awareness and prevention with prime focus on the youth. It organized seminars on the theme fight against corruption in various universities, colleges and schools of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock.—APP

