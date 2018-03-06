NAB returns Rs9.21m to 35 affectees

Multan

National Accountability Bureau Multan arranged a ceremony on Monday to distribute cheques worth Rs9.21 million to 35 affectees including four of provincial government departments. The ceremony was chaired by NAB Director-General Atiq-ur-Rehman, who handed Rs4.4 million to General Manager (South) National Highways Authority. The amount was recovered during investigation against Rana Amjad Ali, former Land Acquisition Collector/ Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East and others.

Similarly, Rs1.9 million were given to 31 affectees. The amount was recovered during investigation against Mian Naveed Aziz of Pak Mushroom project in Multan. The DG NAB handed over Rs1.43 million to Additional DG MEPCO Mian Nadeem, which were recovered during investigation against Saeed Ahmed Khan, ex-secretary WECHS Multan.—APP