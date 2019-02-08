NAB reports progress in fake accounts case probe to SC

Sindh govt challenges Apex Court order

The National Accountability Bureau on Friday submitted to the Supreme Court its first progress report on the ongoing investigation in the fake accounts case.

The Supreme Court had last month tasked NAB with probing the case after a joint investigation team report revealed that at least 29 bank accounts identified as fake had been used for money laundering to the tune of Rs42 billion. The report implicated former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, prominent banker Hussain Lawai, Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and other prominent bankers and businessmen.

The top court had given two months to NAB to conclude its investigation. It had also ordered the body to submit a progress report every 15 days.

According to the report prepared by NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi, the anti-corruption watchdog has asked relevant departments for their records and is collecting additional evidence in order to determine whether a reference should be filed. Last month, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had formed a combined investigation team (CIT) in a high-level meeting to probe the case. It was decided that investigations into fake bank accounts and money laundering would be taken to their logical conclusion in the light of the judgement of the apex court and on the basis of solid evidence.

Normally when a complaint is filed with NAB, the bureau initiates an inquiry. In case credible evidence is found, the inquiry is turned into an investigation, after which it is decided whether or not a reference should be filed in an accountability court. Meanwhile, the Sindh Government on Friday filed the review petition in Supreme Court, challenging SC January 7 decision in the money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

The petitioner, approached the court through Advocate General Sindh, Salman Talibuddin, and took the stance that the paragraph of 29, 35 and 37 (vi) of the judgment needed to be modified.

The Sindh government requested the court to transfer the case from Islamabad/Rawalpindi to Karachi National Accountability Bureau as issues and allegations were connected with this city.

It further pleaded that, if any inquiry or investigation in the case would be conducted in the capital, then it might create specific administrative and logistical issues which can seriously hamper course of the inquiry.

