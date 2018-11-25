NAB rejuvenated, geared up to eradicate corruption: NAB chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Corruption is the mother of all evils. NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting “Accountability for All” policy across. NAB was established to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it in national exchequer.

This was stated by Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB in his statement. He said that NAB has its Headquarters in Islamabad and eight regional bureaus located at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, KPK, Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan. He said that NAB since its inception has recovered 297 billion and only 10 billion were spent on the operational; cost which is a record achievement. He said that NAB has filed 1209 corruption references in the respective Accountability Courts which are under trial in respective accountability courts and NAB’s overall conviction ratio is about 77 percent which is great achievement of NAB besides recovery of huge amount of ill-gotten money from corrupt which was all amount deposited in the national exchequer.

Today, Pakistan is considered as role model for SAARC Countries in eradication of Corruption due to NAB’s efforts. He said that Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB. This is just because of the proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy adopted by NAB. He said that that NAB has rejuvenated and geared up to the expectations of the nation to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. He said that NAB not only reviews performance of NAB on regular basis, besides monitoring the performance of all regional bureaus in order to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the stipulated time period of ten months.

He said that NAB has proved that NAB’s actions against all stakeholders are across the board as NAB does not believe in victimization. The prestige and repute of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible actions against the mighty as NAB sees case not face. He said NAB believes in self respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self esteem of any person. He said that NAB’s actions have been lauded by national and international organizations, civil society and people at large.

