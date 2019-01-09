NAB refutes link between closure of case against Pervez Elahi and its chairman

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday refuted speculations surfaced on the media regarding a link between the decision taken by its executive board on the closure of the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) plot allotment case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and NAB chairman Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal.

The decision was made following a meeting of NAB’s executive board on Saturday. Meanwhile, NAB’s representative has denounced speculations that the decision was taken under the influence of Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal.

The NAB had initiated investigation against the Chaudhry brothers over an alleged illegal sale of 28 plots in the LDA City. However, the investigation revealed that the plots belonged to their employee identified as Aslam Baig, who had used their address to sell the plots. Besides, the accountability watchdog has been investigating into allegations of owning assets beyond their known sources of income.

Share on: WhatsApp