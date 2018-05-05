NAB refutes allegations of cases’ closure against politicians in Sindh

ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday rebutted a news item appearing in a section of press about closure of cases against politicians in Sindh, terming it “absolutely baseless and based on half-truth.”

“It was attributed in media that all cases against politicians particularly those belonging to a certain political party have been closed by NAB in Sindh, which is not correct,” said a press release issued.

The NAB said it was attributed in media that MNA Faryal Talpur that no allegation could have been proved against Faryal Talpur, therefore, the cases against her have been closed. “The fact is that NAB has never instituted any case against Faryal Talpur, whereas an inquiry was initiated in 17.1.2016 against her husband on the basis of a complaint on the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, proceedings of which were carried out under National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in which records regarding his wealth were collected and along with recording of statements of individuals acquainted with the facts, defence of Mir Munawar Ali Talpur was also recorded.

The findings of the inquiry could not reveal the charges which went through the scrutiny of the highest forum i.e. Executive Board and the case was closed on 21.12.2016 on the basis of the fact that no incriminating evidence could come on record.

Mir Munawar Ali Talpur was found to be in possession of assets made through his known sources of income,” it said. It was reported in media that case of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income against Sohail Muzaffar aka Tappi was closed by the NAB, while the fact is that no case against this individual was ever initiated against him.

“However, on the basis of oral accounts revealed in a case related to allotment of lands in Karachi, on his alleged role of influencing Govt. functionaries, he was included in the inquiry proceedings and notice was issued to him.” It was attributed in media that cases against Sohail Anwer Siyal had been closed by NAB, which is incorrect information.

“The fact is that the complaint against him on the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income is under process.” It was said in media that cases against Jam Khan Shoro were closed and he was not included in the inquiry proceedings subsequent to NAB’s raids on Local Govt.

Department. The NAB clarified that no case had ever been initiated against him, however, a complaint was received against Jam Khan Shoro regarding usurpation of land in Hyderabad for which preliminary probe is underway to ascertain whether a formal inquiry on his role in it can be initiated.

Commenting on another case, the NAB said had initiated an inquiry against Zia Ahmed Lanjar on the allegations of assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering, which was completed on the basis of preliminary incriminating evidence and thorough legal scrutiny.

The case is under consideration for conversion into an investigation for filing a reference. The NAB also clarified that Mukesh Kumar Chawla no case had ever been instituted against Mukesh Kumar Chawla, nor any substantive complaint against him was ever received.

Regarding case of illegal appointments in Education Department against Pir Mazhar ul Haq, the NAB said factual position was that the was made during tenure of his office, in which he was included in inquiry proceedings about appointments made only in Karachi.

“Such appointments allegedly were around 2600, whereas no evidence was on record whether those alleged appointees were not ever working, nor was any salary released to any such appointee. Also, there was no evidence that such attempt of offence was made by the alleged Minister.

Whereas, illegal appointments of Education Department made in other districts of Sindh were thoroughly inquired and investigated, followed by filing of five references in competent court which are under trial.

The References include Districts Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro and Hyderabad (filed by NAB Karachi). Those appointments, as per the evidence, were made by the respective District Recruitments Committees and appointing authorities who have been sent up for trial.” The NAB also made it clear that no cases were instituted against Ikram Dharejo and Mahar Brothers of Ghotki.

Clarifying another case, the NAB said there were seven cases (five inquiries, two investigations) against Manzoor Qadir Kaka involving illegal allotments of amenity plots, illegal consolidations of lands, illegal appointments in SBCA, illegal approvals of building plans etc, which are under process.

However, the references will be filed after complete process of legal scrutiny. “Therefore, presenting an incorrect picture regarding cases against the accused does not confirm to the facts as narrated above.

” The NAB said in categorical and clear terms that cases are initiated on the basis of complaints. In order to prevent the alleged from an unnecessary ordeal of proceedings followed by various complaints, a preliminary probe is undertaken to ascertain the veracity of contents of complaint and genuineness of complainants during complaint scrutiny and verification.

The concept of Combined Investigation Teams (CITs), thorough appreciation of prosecutable solid evidence under legal scrutiny at multiple tiers, due process of law, affording of full opportunity of defense to the alleged and decisions by way of consultative mechanism under high powered Boards are just few instances of transparency in process of initiation and completion of investigative cases, which sometimes consumes more time than usual in sending up cases for trial.

The NAB files references on the basis of cases sufficiently made out on irrefutable solid evidence as per the standards and principles set out by NAB Law, Cr.PC and Evidence Act; and not on the basis of assumptions, presumptions or consideration of reputation of the alleged.

This, undoubtedly rules out the attribution to the NAB of initiation and disposals of cases on political grounds or any other considerations as Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal not only believes but also implemented “Accountability for All” policy across the board due to which NAB sun is shining across the country.

It was ascribed in media that August State institutions and public has been dismissive of NAB’s performance which is absolutely baseless. As a matter of record, the NAB’s performance has been appreciated by national and international institutions like PILDAT, Transparency international and World Economic Forum.

Today conviction rate of NAB’s cases is the highest (77%) amongst other investigating agencies and more than 290 billion recoveries made by NAB and all were deposited in national exchequer which is a record achievement.

Due to proactive anti corruption strategy of NAB, the number of complaints lodged by general public has been increasing manifold from the previous year, which is reflective of growing confidence reposed by public in NAB.

Orignally published by NNI