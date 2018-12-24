NAB references’ verdict against Nawaz today

Former PM hints at taking legal course of action; No party member or supporter to be allowed in court room

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that no matter what the accountability court decides in the corruption references against Sharif family today, they will take a legal course of action in the matter.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif met on Sunday, where they decided over the course of action regarding the verdict on Flagship and Al-Azizia steel mills references.

Nawaz and Shahbaz decided that they will likely approach other opposition parties once the verdict has been issued. The meeting came a day before the accountability court is due to announce its decision in Flagship, Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the deposed prime minister and his sons, Hussain and Hasan.

In the two-hour long meeting, the Sharif brothers discussed forthcoming judgement of the accountability court and deliberated over the course of action if Nawaz is convicted.

After the meeting, Nawaz departed from the Ministers’ Enclave for Abbas Afridi’s residence.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik is expected to deliver the judgement in both the references today between 9am-10am. Security around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad has been tightened ahead of the verdict, which will decide the fate of the former prime minister.

Earlier Sunday, Maryam Nawaz vowed to play an active part in mobilising PML-N workers to raise voice for justice for party leader Nawaz Sharif.

The daughter of the former prime minister expressed her ambitions in a meeting with Nawaz on Sunday, the sources said. She was quoted as saying that the accountability court’s decisions that were meant to distance her father from the masses were grounded in baseless assumptions.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of announcement of verdicts by the National Accountability Bureau against former premier Nawaz.

Enhanced security plan includes deployment of heavy contingent of security forces including rangers and 1,000 police officers, particularly around the accountability court’s premises in Islamabad to curb a possible resistance by the Pakistan Muslim League-N supporters.

Moreover, only NawazSharif and his lawyers will be allowed to enter the court room while Party’s members of the National Assembly and workers have been instructed to move to the court in Islamabad.

The accountability court had reserved the verdict in the Al Azizia and Flagship cases on December 19.

Earlier, sources had told media that the PML-N leadership had decided to set up a 30-member committee to run affairs of the party in case of Nawaz Sharif’s conviction. The committee included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaulla, Khawaja Asif, Hamza Shahbaz, Mushahidullah Khan and Ayaz Sadiq among others.

Previously, the accountability court had convicted the former premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar Awan in Avenfield reference and sentenced them to ten, seven and one year of rigorous imprisonment.

The sentence was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court. The high court had observed that the accountability court verdict was based on “prima facie, tentative opinion”. It found NAB to have failed to prove the corruption charges.













