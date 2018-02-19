NAB references against MNS

NAB (National Accountability Bureau) has filed supplementary references against the Sharif family. Ousted premier Mian Nawaz Sharif has been directly named the principal accused in these references. Nawaz Sharif did not appear before the investigation team. He has failed to present any evidence of his innocence. Mr. Sharif has dubbed it as a conspiracy against him. ‘Since they have not been able to get any evidence against me they have filed these references, adding that justice is not available in the country. We restored Judiciary and now we will provide Justice’.

The proverb ‘A bad workman quarrels with his tools’ fits him well. He was supposed to provide the evidence regarding Evans field properties. He failed to provide any evidence in support of these investments. He should fight his cases in the courts of law, instead of taking these to the public. In political realm there is no people ‘s courts. He is being ill-advised by his advisers to have confrontation with the Judiciary. Sanity should prevail and he should change his attitude for better as such arrogance is not conducive for democracy & the country.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

