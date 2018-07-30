NAB reference against politicians, bureaucrats

RAWALPINDI : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed reference against politicians and bureaucrats, a press release issued on Monday said.

NAB Rawalpindi filed a Reference in Accountability Court, Islamabad against Shaukat Aziz; Ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaqat Ali Khan Jatoi; Ex- Federal Minister for W&P, Ismail Qureshi, Ex-Secretary W&P, Mr. Yousaf Memon; Ex-Addl. Secretary W&P, Ghulam Nabi Mangrio; Ex-JS M/o W&P, Umar Farooq; Ex-SO M/o W&P, Air Mar (R) Shahid Hamid; Ex-Chairman- Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), Brig. Dr. Nasim A. Khan; Ex-Secretary AEDB, Dr. Basharat Hasan Bashir; Ex-DG (PP) AEDB regarding the illegal appointment of Basharat Hasan Bashir as Consultant MP-2 scale.

As per detail, the accused persons in connivance with each other illegally appointed Basharat Hasan Bashir as Consultant MP-II Scale without following prescribed procedures/rules and consulting proper channels in violation of Rules of Business.

Moreover, the appointment was made retrospectively w.e.f 01-06-2006 in violation of MP scale policy guidelines and AEDB’s own Service Regulations without open competition.

Share on: WhatsApp