NAB reference against former Gen Sect

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday approved reference against former General Secretary, Federation of Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS), Aamir Riasat.

As per details, accused Aamir Riasat s/o Riasat Hussain, being General Secretary of FECHS knowingly and with malafide intentions produced a map in Capital Development Authority (CDA) wherein four plots measuring four kanal were shown to be a public park.

These were already allotted in 2004, being residential plots and payments of those plots have already been received in society accounts.

Thereby, through concealment of facts, he got approved the layout plan of Society from CDA.

In another case, NAB Rawalpindi authorized an investigation into two cases of Postal Services Department, Gilgit-Baltistan namely investigation against Hajit Ullah Baig, Postmaster and another investigation against Shahid Ali, Postmaster.

The accused Hajit Ullah Baig while serving at different tenures at Post Office Sost & Post Office Gulmit dishonestly, and by misusing his authority as Postmaster embezzled Rs. 13.41 million from 98 different Saving Bank Accounts maintained at these Post Offices.

The accused Shahid Ali while serving as Postmaster at different tenures at Post Office Sost & Post Office Gulmit dishonestly, and by misuse of authority embezzled Rs. 9.71 million from 69 different Saving Bank Accounts maintained at these Post Offices.—APP

