NAB recovers Rs297b looted money from corrupt elements

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs297 billion looted money from corrupt elements and deposited in national exchequer. NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said from October 2017 to September 2018 the Bureau has recovered billions of rupees from the corrupt. The recovery made possible to return the amount to hundreds of affectees of Housing Societies, Cooperative Housing Societies/Modarba scams, frauds and looted money of some government departments.

In a statement issued her, he said NAB has devised a comprehensive National Anti Corruption Strategy which has been acknowledged by national and international organizations like PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum in their reports. The chairman said NAB is a role model not only for the country but also for entire SAARC countries. Pakistan’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has been decreased from 175 position to 116.

He said Pakistan is the only country in Asia whose CPI is persistently on declining trend. The performance of NAB has been lauded by SAARC countries including India. NAB had been unanimously elected as Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.—APP

