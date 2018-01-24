NAB recovers Rs15.32m from provincial departments

Quetta

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Irfan Naeem Magsi Tuesday said that NAB Balochistan has recovered Rs.15.32 million from corrupt elements of the province and the NAB under NAO 1999 has a mandate to collect money from corrupt elements and submit it to the national exchequer.

He stated this while addressing a programme organized to submit the amount recovered from corrupt officials to national exchequer. DG NAB handed over a cheque of Rs. 15.32 million to Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haq.

Magsi said that the corrupt officials misuse their powers for their greed of money. He said that the National Accountability Bureau since its establishment is making all out efforts for the elimination of corruption from country. The bureau has initiated different awareness campaigns against corruption. The officials charged in corruption cases should not be deployed on important or key positions.

DG NAB hoped that the provincial and federal government departments would consider the recommendations made by the bureau for the amendments in the laws which were providing opportunities to corrupt officials. Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haq, while expressing satisfaction over the performance of NAB, assured cooperation and full support of provincial government to NAB.—APP