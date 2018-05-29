NAB recovers over Rs14m, a luxury car hidden by Ahad Cheema

Staff Reporter

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs14.5 million, hidden by former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema, at a showroom of renowned car dealer in Lahore.

The sources said the officials of NAB also seized a luxury car owned by Ahad Cheema from the same showroom located at Jail Road. The worth of the car is whopping Rs11 million.

As per NAB, Ahad Cheema was arrested over the charges of misusing his authority and, with criminal intent, processing and awarding Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, a joint venture, a firm which was ineligible for the same. The contract, in connivance with other accused persons, was awarded in violation of the Punjab Procurement Rules (PPR) 2014.

Last week, an accountability court had sent former director general (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema, to jail on 15 days judicial remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

Previously, the NAB had informed the court that the Punjab government had already developed Ashiana Housing Scheme. However, changes were made in the scheme just to sponsor Paragon City. Moreover, the LDA awarded the contract in violation of given rules and regulations. The project’s worth was Rs14 billion, but development work on ground is only worth of Rs15 million.

The NAB inquiry further revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanals of land (valuing Rs30.09 million approximately from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.