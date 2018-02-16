NAB recovers millions of rupees, returns to Shaheen Foundation

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered millions of rupees and returned to Shaheen Foundation.

As per detail, NAB Rawalpindi successfully pursued management to realize recovery of Rs1,832.168 million from present management of Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd, Al Hamra Avenue Pvt Ltd through its chief executive and others.

The subject accused have failed to handed over plots rather the land was sold to other parties which deprived members of Shaheen Foundation from their hard earned money. During an inquiry proceeding, present sponsors shown willingness in writing to return Rs573 million as a profit in addition to principal amount. In first phase Rs366 million was returned to affectees of M/s Shaheen Foundation while in second phase Rs. 50 million have been returned. In third phase Rs117.5 million and in fourth and fifth phases, Rs137 million have been returned to affectees of Shaheen Foundation. NAB director general, Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi has said the Bureau believes in zero tolerance policy against corruption.—APP

