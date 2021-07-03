NAB recovered Rs33 billion in fake accounts case against Asif Zardari, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain revealed on Saturday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs33 billion in the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In a tweet, the total amount involving in the case stands at whooping Rs5,000 billion.

The minister said such a huge recovery shows the level of corruption carried out in the country and how did the past rulers looted Pakistan and Sindh, the province which is ruled by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

آصف زرداری کے جعلی اکاؤنٹس کیس میں اب تک نیب 33 ارب روپیہ وصول کر چکی ہے اور یہ تقریباً 200 ملین ڈالر بنتے ہیں اصل مقدمہ 5000 ارب روپے کے لگ بھگ ہے اس وصولی سے آپ اندازہ لگا لیں کے اس ملک میں کرپشن کی کیا سطح رہی ہے اور حکمرانوں نے سندہ اور پاکستان کو کیسے لوٹا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 3, 2021

What is Fake Accounts Case?

In 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a probe into suspicious transactions through multiple bank accounts held by fake firms after receiving a tip-off.

Enraged over the slow-paced investigation into the high-profile matter, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice in 2018 and sought a report from the DG FIA on the matter.

Later, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed which revealed that 32 fake accounts were used to launder money to foreign countries including UAE and Canada.

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur , Omni Group chairman and others were named in the case as suspect.

The former president also submitted his response about the JIT report and argued that the probe team is being used as a tool for political victimization. He had claimed that the JIT is making claims without showing any evidence.

In 2019, the apex court sent the case to the NAB for further investigation. The hearings into the case continue as the PPP co-chairman rejects the allegations.