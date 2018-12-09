NAB received 26,550 applications against corruption

Nawabshah

The director investigation National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Ghulam Farooq Saturday said that NAB was though striving hard to root out corrupt practices, goal of a corruption free society could only be achieved with cooperation of public particularly other line departments. Speaking at a seminar held here in connection with World Anti-corruption Day, he said that corruption has become a global problem and realizing its multidimensional implications United Nations has declared December 09 as international day for elimination of corruption.

In a period of one year, nine regional offices of NAB across the country received 26550 applications regarding corruption, he informed and added that after preliminary investigation by regional boards mega scandals and major corruption cases were referred to headquarter for further process while minor cases and other issues were referred to FIA, anti-corruption establishment and other concerned departments.

He said that courts awarded punishment and penalized accused in 70 percent cases filled by the corruption watchdog. Deputy commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Ibrar Ahmed Jaffar, stressed upon coordinated efforts by every department and individual to root out corruption that was spreading like cancer in the society. For development of the country and provision of better facilities of health, education, employment and other civic amenities to public it was essential to eliminate corruption from the society, he noted and urged all officers to play their due role to check corrupt practices in their concerned departments.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp