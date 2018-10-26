NAB raids Sindh’s information department, checks record

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday raided Sindh Information Department to inspect record pertaining to release of advertisements to publications, source disclosed.

“Officials of the Anti-graft watch dog are grilling department employees to get detailed information about the release of commercials and budget of the information department of Sindh.”

It was learnt from the well informed sources that record pertaining to the commercials issued by the department was handed over to NAB by the Account General’s office, as the department’s record was burnt earlier in a fire incident.

The scope of the ongoing investigation into scam, causing loss of more than Rs five billion to the national exchequer, has been expanded after getting record of last 5 years advertisements.

Earlier in February this year, NAB in Karachi indicted Sindh’s former information minister Sharjeel Memon and 10 others for allegedly embezzling almost Rs6 billion in an advertising campaign scam.

According to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) reference, an investigation was conducted about corruption and corrupt practices in awarding advertisements concerning awareness campaigns, released by Sindh Information Department to television and FM radio channels.

Between July 2013 and June 2015, an amount of Rs 5.76 billion was paid to seven advertising agencies.

The reference says Memon illegally approved the release of official advertisements to the electronic media through so-called, pre-qualified advertising agencies without completing the due process.

It reveals that the advertising agencies paid lower prices to TV channels and claimed much higher amounts, even though they were entitled to just 15 per cent as agency commission against the total bill.

