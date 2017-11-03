NAB raids KDA office, arrests director

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducted a raid at the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) office in Civic Centre on Thursday in connection with an ongoing inquiry against former KDA director general (DG) Nasir Abbas.

The NAB team arrested Director Syed Obaid Ahmed and seized crucial records pertaining to offences committed by the accused.

He was arrested on leads gathered by the investigating team after interrogations by Abbas, who is already in NAB’s custody. Ahmed is prima facie involved in approving amenity plots for illegal use and will soon be produced before an accountability court for physical remand.

Abbas’s custody was transferred from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) — which was interrogating him for falsifying information to obtain a passport — to NAB early last month. The bureau is investigating his alleged involvement in corrupt practices under Section 9 (a) of NAB Ordinance 1999.