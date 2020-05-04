NAB raids food department in 9 Sindh districts

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has recovered Rs10.61 billion after inquiries into the Sindh Food Department regarding the theft of wheat worth Rs15.85 billion in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

According to a NAB official, DG NAB Sukkur, Mirza Irfan Baig authorised 9 inquiries against officials of the Sindh Food Department and others on the allegations of misappropriation of wheat stock available at Provisional Reserve Centres (PRCs) in nine districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot and Kamber and Shahdadkot on Sunday.

Subsequently, separate teams conducted raids at the PRCs of the above-mentioned districts in presence of their respective Judicial Magistrates. It was discovered that 164,797 metric tons of wheat worth Rs. 5.355 billion were missing at different PRCs.