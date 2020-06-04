NAB raids ex-minister Adil Siddiqui’s residence

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has raided the residence of MuttahidaQaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) former minister Muhammad AdilSiddiqui, citing sources, it was learnt on Thursday. The raid was conducted by the NAB team in order to arrest MQM-P’s leader Muhammad AdilSiddiqui in connection with a corruption case. Sources said that the NAB team recorded statements of Siddiqui’s family members and gatekeepers present at the house. A gatekeeper told NAB’s raiding team that AdilSiddiqui is residing in a foreign country for many years. It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Muhammad AdilSiddiqui in a corruption case. Earlier in February, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given the approval to file a series of new corruption references and inquiries against various officials including MQM-P leader AdilSiddiqui.