NAB prosecutor Wasiq Malik resigns

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Wasiq Malik, who represented the bureau in the Al-Azizia references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has resigned from his post. According to details, Wasiq Malik was the prosecutor in the Al-Azizia reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He has decided to terminate his contract and resign from NAB. According to sources, Wasiq Malik has sent his resignation to NAB chairman. A statement issued by him said that it was an honor to work with such a prestigious institution as NAB for more than five years.