NAB prosecutor in 2 references against Zardari resigns

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor for two references filed by the accountability watchdog against Asif Ali Zardari resigned on Thursday, citing personal reasons.

In his letter addressed to the prosecutor general of NAB, Mudassir Naqvi has cited his parents’ “ailing health” as the main reason for his decision to resign from the post.

Naqvi was part of the six-member prosecution team, constituted by NAB, to represent the anti-graft body in the fake accounts cases against the former president.

As part of his duties, Naqvi was given the charge of the Park Lane and money laundering references filed by NAB against the former president.

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.