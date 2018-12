Observer Report

Islamabad

Imran Shafique, special prosecutor with National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi, tendered his resignation on Tuesday to the prosecutor general of the anti-graft body citing “personal reasons”. Shafique represented NAB as a prosecution team member in the Panama Papers cases and as a lead prosecutor in the reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar. He was also assigned the task of conducting appeals against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

