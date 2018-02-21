NAB probing into chopper allegation against PTI chief

Imran denies use of copter for personal interest

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has formally kicked off investigations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over alleged use of the official helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for personal use, the cricketer turned politician said on Tuesday that he did not use the KP government’s helicopter for personal work even for a single minute.

Taking notice of NAB’s spokesperson statement about PTI’s chief personal use of provincial government helicopter, Chairman of the anti-graft body Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accountability bureau to launch the investigations against Khan. The NAB headquarters has constituted a team to probe into the allegation against Imran Khan.

Imran Khan has, however, out-rightly turned down the allegations of NAB saying “I challenge anyone to prove otherwise”. He said while talking to media men in Peshawar adding he welcomed the NAB’s initiative but hoped that the anti-graft body would also look into abuse of official planes, helicopter etc. by Zardaris and Sharifs.

The PTI Supremo alleged Senate members belonging to PTI were being offered huge amount of money for the election in the upper house but they were steadfast in their determination to frustrate the horse trading.

Imran, however, declared in categorical tone if someone found to indulge in this filthy practice would be dealt with iron hands. “The party members would storm the houses of PTI members who resort to sell his vote”, he warned.

Imran Khan lambasted the deposed prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for mounting verbal attacks on judiciary saying that the ousted prime minister was given several opportunities to present his stance.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, was using Parliament against the judiciary and warned that they would come out on the streets if the lower house was used against the judiciary.

Talking about the reports of wanted former police inspector Abid Boxer’s return to the country, Imran said, “If Abid Boxer remains alive he is going to reveal how many people he killed on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

PTI chief claimed that the accountability court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif, who is facing three corruption references following his disqualification, will be given soon. “They are scared of the upcoming verdict” said Imran, adding that Nawaz had ample opportunity to defend himself during the trial but he failed to do so and instead resorting to slanderous campaign against the top court of the country and the honorable judges.

“Now he (Nawaz Sharif) wants to use the parliament to save himself and attack the judiciary”. Imran said in reference to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement in the parliament on Monday.