NAB to probe KP’s billion tree tsunami project

Islamabad

A high level meeting at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to conduct Complaint Verification of alleged corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami Project against relevant authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting here, which also decided to conduct Complaint Verification against the former prime minister and officers of the Establishment Division in case of alleged illegal appointment of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

The meeting reviewed progress of ongoing inquiries and investigations being conducted against illegal private and cooperative housing societies and steps taken by Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration against them which are mushrooming in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The focus of meeting was to review progress in return of life earned looted money by such societies to affected people.

The NAB Chairman directed the Director General, Rawalpindi to ensure return of looted money to affectees of housing societies. The DG Rawalpindi was also directed to conclude ongoing inquiries and investigations against illegal private cooperative housing societies as early as possible so that the corrupt could be trialed and punished as per law.

The NAB Chairman directed CDA, RDA and ICT Administration to timely inform people about illegality of various private cooperative housing societies working in the twin cities, so that they could be saved from squandering their money by investing in them.—APP