NAB to probe alleged misappropriation of funds in Sindh Sports dept

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi will conduct an inquiry against officials of the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department over alleged misappropriation of development budget and award of contracts of various schemes worth Rs. 417 million allegedly in violation of rules.

The inquiry was authorised at a meeting of NAB’s Regional Board chaired by NAB Director General Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany, at NAB Karachi on Monday, said a press release of NAB issued here.

The meeting was attended by Directors of Investigation Wings, Additional Director Complaint Verification Cell (CVC) and respective Investigating teams of concerned cases.

“Inquiry was authorized against officers and officials of Sports & Youth Affairs Department Govt. of Sindh on the allegation of misappropriation in development budget and illegal contracting of various schemes in violation of rules and by awarding contracts worth Rs. 417 Million to the favorite contractors,” said the statement.

Another inquiry was also authorised against Haji Gul Muhammad Brohi and other alleged land grabbers of District Jamshoro on the allegations of illegally occupying government land behind Al-Habib Restaurant Super Highway, land behind LUMHS University, piece of land adjacent to Shell patrol pump on Indus Highway and eight shops in Shahi Bazar near Railway Crossing Hyderabad. Allegedly the accused in connivance with others has caused loss to government worth billions of rupees, the press release said.

The NAB board also authorized an inquiry against retired official Jalaluddin-Hesbani Baloch who has allegedly accumulated assets beyond the known sources of income in his capacity as Executive Engineer Irrigation Department District Matiari, Government of Sindh.

The accused has been alleged of causing loss to the state exchequer worth more than Rs. 160 million.

NAB Director General Mohammad Altaf Bawany, at the end of Board meeting, appreciated the confidence reposed by general public for coming forward to lodge 34 and 46 complaints, showing an increasing trend during previous two public hearings (Khuli Katchehry), which, he said, is a great contribution in process of accountability.

He called upon general public for joining hands with the NAB in fight against corruption by lodging their complaints under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. —APP

