NAB prepares initial report in fake bank accounts case

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in Rawalpindi has prepared its initial report into fake bank accounts case, reported a private Tv channel quoting sources on Sunday.

A combined investigation team has also been constituted in the light of JIT report to process probe to the next stage, sources said.

The NAB is currently investigating 16 different cases pertaining to fake accounts. The report states that investigation was being carried out on the basis of merit.

The accountability officials have also taken a briefing from the joint investigation team, probing the matter. Further record has also been summoned from relevant officials.

The Supreme Court has directed NAB to submit report every 15 days about progress into the investigation.

On Jan 7, the SC, in light of the Joint Investigation Team report, ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case and wrap it up within two months.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur filed a review petition on Jan 28 against the Supreme Court decision in the fake bank accounts case. The petition said the Supreme Court admitted FIA couldn’t furnish substantial evidence. It said there was no rational to move fake bank accounts case to Islamabad from Karachi.

The review appeal further stated that the apex court’s decision commits an error in holding that the constitution of the JIT is a valid exercise of jurisdiction in aid of a lawful object.

“The facts and circumstances of the case n light of the JIT report in this court were not justified in directing the transmission of the JIT report along with all the material and evidence collected by the JIT to the NAB”.

It appealed the apex court to review its order.

