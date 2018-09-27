NAB petition to sell Ishaq Dar’s assets in Pakistan fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD : Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir on Thursday fixed a petition for hearing asking the court’s permission to sell off assets held by absconding suspect Ishaq Dar.

The petition was filed by the National Accountability Court (NAB) after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader went to London for medical treatment and continues to abscond in corruption cases against him in the accountability court.

The hearing has been fixed for Friday.

Filed by NAB’s special prosecutor Imran Shafiq, the petition states that the former senator is wanted by the court and has been declared an absconder by both NAB and the court.

The former finance minister is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against the former finance minister was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

