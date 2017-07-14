NAB organizes seminar on anti-corruption

Peshawar

A one-day seminar on Anti-Corruption Themes organized by District Government Battagram in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mian Muhammad Waqar, Additional Director NAB (KP) was the chief guest. Addressing the seminar, Additional Director, NAB urged the society to come forward and launch mega complaints regarding irregularities in procurement, embezzlement and cheating instead of personal grudges.

He said that corruption is the No. 1 problems of Pakistan, which impedes development, promote extremisms and heinous crimes. He said that all leaders shall play their key role in eliminating the menace of corruption. He said this problem was realized by Quid-e-Azam in 1947 and termed it a poison, the position of Pakistan is becoming better since 2013. It has ranked Pakistan 116 / 176 counting in 2016-2017 as per report of Transparency International Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner, District Battagram said that NAB being premier anti-corruption watchdog playing key role in eradication of corruption. He stressed upon all segments of society i.e. public office holders, government servants, politicians, bankers, businessmen, contractors, NGOs, media, civil society to gird up their lion against menace of corruption. All stakeholders shall play their role within constitution limit to make Pakistan a developed country & an Asian Tiger.—APP