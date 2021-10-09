NAB Ordinance an attack on parliament, judiciary: Shahbaz

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that NAB (Amendment) Ordinance was an ‘attack’ on the parliament and judiciary.

He said that the ordinance was the manifestation of the government’s non-constitutional and non-democratic attitude.

He said by promulgating the ordinance, the government had sought to save its own skin while at the same time it snatched the independence granted to state institutions by the constitution.

He said new taxes worth Rs225 billion would unleash a tsunami of inflation on the common people. Shehbaz held that the cotton exporters and millers were in distress these days.

He regretted that instead of providing relief to the inflation-hit people, the government drops a bombshell on them by increasing prices of essential items every other day. “

Those succumbing to the International Monetary Fund’s ‘impractical’ conditions, are forcing the nation to commit suicide,” leader of the opposition opined.

“The very fact that the government has introduced some amendments to the NAB ordinance shows it does not trust parliament,” he said, adding that the ordinance was a step towards eliminating whatever democracy was left there in the country and introducing ‘dictatorship’ in its place.

Shehbaz vowed not to allow the government to snatch powers of the state institutions as laid down in the constitution.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ata Tarar while commenting on the NAB Amendment Ordinance said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given NRO to himself as well as his ministers.