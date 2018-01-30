NAB orders probe into contract award

Rs450b Chiniot mining scam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

After government of Punjab highlighted the massive robbery of Rs. 450 billion in Chiniot mining project, NAB has finally taken up the inquiry into the illegal award of contract in the Chiniot mining scam of 2007. The purpose of highlighting this mega scandal, the largest ever in terms of its sheer size, was to hold those responsible who sought to loot this nation.

Finding those responsible for this massive robbery of Rs.450 billion is as important as identifying the reasons of delay in the start of investigation by NAB. We are thankful to Chairman NAB for taking notice on the appeal by Government of Punjab.