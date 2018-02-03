NAB orders inquiry into Imran’s use of official helicopters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal has directed the bureau’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director general to conduct an inquiry into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s reported use of the KP chief minister’s official helicopters.

In a press release issued on Friday, the NAB KP DG has been directed to ascertain how the CM handed over his official helicopter to someone else and find out if the same was repeated with other individuals.

Moreover, the DG has been tasked to determine if the CM misused his authority. The press release states that NAB has started the inquiry so that official helicopters are not misused in the future. Documents show that the PTI chairperson used the KP government’s helicopters free of charge for a total of 74 hours to travel approximately 18,000 kilometres. The provincial government recorded in its books a total expense of Rs2.1 million at approximately Rs28,865 per hour for Khan’s 40 trips on the two helicopters — an Mi-17 and an Ecureuil.