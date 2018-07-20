NAB orders inquiry against mayor, ex-Sindh Assembly Speaker

The Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered an inquiry into corruption allegedly committed by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal directed the Sindh NAB Director General to verify a complaint against Waseem Akhtar for his involvement in Rs3.6 billion corruption in funds.The decision was taken in a Regional Board Meeting held at NAB Karachi Thursday under the Chairmanship of Director General NAB Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany.

The Board was attended by Directors of Investigation Wings and respective Investigating Teams of concerned cases. Various cases were deliberated upon and following decision were made:

Consequent upon completion of Complaint Verification process on complaint against Agha Siraj Durrani former Speaker Sindh Assembly, case was deliberated upon by the Regional Baord which recommended for authorization of three separate inquiries against him.One inquiry pertains to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by former Speaker; second allegation pertains to illegal appointments of 352 appointees; while third allegation pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of MPA Hostel and construction of new Sindh Assembly building, including appointment of Project Directors for the said projects. The recommendation was made to the competent authority on the basis of exhaustive verification of complaints.

On completion of Complaint Verification Process on a complaint, recommendation was made to the competent authority for authorizing formal inquiry against Waseem Akhter Mayor Karachi and officers and officials of KMC.— NNI

