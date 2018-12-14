NAB must have evidence against PPP leadership

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Senior leader of Sindh Abadgar Board, Syed Zain Shah said that NAB must have evidence against Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur on the basis of which NAB has summoned them. He was addressing a press conference at Nawabshah Media Center. Replying to question, Zain Shah said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is new face in politics but NAB wanted him in corruption and money laundering cases before landing in political arena.

On the issue of NAB reference against former Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, he said that the protest of lawyers’ community of Nawabshah on the issue of reference was before time as the reference is just filed and let the lawyers’ community wait for the decision. He said that before time protest of lawyers would damage the cause of client.

He said that during PPP tenure the sugar mills of Omni Group multiplied rapidly and disclosed the owner of Omni Groups is non else but Asif Ali Zardari. Regarding rate of Sugarcane fixed by Sindh Government he said that if not implemented, Sindh Abadgar Board would go to Sindh High Court. He said that Abadgar Board is striving for the rights of growers including payment of rate at Rs 182 per 40 kilo of sugarcane and pending outstanding due. He said that under the Sugarcane Act a joint meeting of Sugar mills owners, cane growers and government officials was scheduled in September that did not held till date.

He said that if was decided that sugar mills would start crushing season in October and then change the schedule to November but decision is still not implemented due to which growers are constrained to stage demonstration and sit-in at Qazi Ahmed Bypass on December 14, 2018.

