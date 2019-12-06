ISLAMABAD
National Accountability Bureau
(NAB) on Friday filed a
plea against Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N)
vice president Maryam
Nawaz’s bail in Supreme
Court (SC). The petition
stated that Lahore High
Court (LHC) verdict on the
matter of Maryam Nawaz
was against the apex court’s
orders. The observations on
evidence given by the high
court can affect the trial of
bail case, it added.
The bureau has further
requested the court to declare
LHC’s October 31 verdict
as null and void.
Earlier, a two-member
bench headed by Justice Ali
Baqar Najafi had granted bail
to Maryam Nawaz in
Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
against two surety bonds
worth 10 million. –INP
NAB moves SC against Maryam Nawaz’s bail
