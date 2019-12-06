NAB moves SC against Maryam Nawaz’s bail

ISLAMABAD

National Accountability Bureau

(NAB) on Friday filed a

plea against Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N)

vice president Maryam

Nawaz’s bail in Supreme

Court (SC). The petition

stated that Lahore High

Court (LHC) verdict on the

matter of Maryam Nawaz

was against the apex court’s

orders. The observations on

evidence given by the high

court can affect the trial of

bail case, it added.

The bureau has further

requested the court to declare

LHC’s October 31 verdict

as null and void.

Earlier, a two-member

bench headed by Justice Ali

Baqar Najafi had granted bail

to Maryam Nawaz in

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

against two surety bonds

worth 10 million. –INP