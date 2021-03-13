NAB moves LHC for cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail in sugar mills case

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a petition with the Lahore High Court, seeking cancellation of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s bail in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar will take up the case on March 15.

The anti-graft buster argued that the political leader has taken “undue benefit” of her bail, adding that she is not cooperating with the department in the investigation as she did not appear despite issuance of repeated summons.

NAB informed the court that Maryam Nawaz was summoned in the case on January 10 last year but she did not give any response to the notice.

It added that Maryam was again summoned on August 11, 2020, asking her to appear in person before the investigators but she did not turn up.

It said that Maryam Nawaz is also booked in a case related to attacking the NAB office in Lahore.

The petition further said that the PML-N leader was attacking the state institutions, besides doing propaganda against them since she was released on the bail.

In 2019, the LHC had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi announced the verdict granting bail to Maryam Nawaz so that she can look after her ailing father, PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had told the LHC that the petitioner sought bail for looking after her father Nawaz Sharif, however, the law has no space for such a genre of bail. The prosecutor had pleaded LHC to reject the petition and declare it non-maintainable.

The NAB had taken Maryam Nawaz into custody on August 8, 2019 citing her involvement in Chaudhry sugar mills case.

The Sharif family has been accused of using Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.