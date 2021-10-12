NAB moves IHC to cancel Maryam, Safdar’s bail in Avenfield case

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (LHC) seeking the cancellation of the post-arrest bails granted to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield properties reference.

The anti-corruption watchdog said that Maryam and her husband misused the bail as former launched tirade against NAB. It said that the hate speeches by the PML-N vice president are developing pressure on the witnesses in the case.

NAB in its petition recalled that its Lahore office had come under attack during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before an investigation officer.

“Maryam Nawaz considers every NAB appearance a political theater and converts the courtroom into a press club,” read the petition.

NAB accused her of not maintaining the court decorum.

After each NAB appearance, Maryam “passes inflammatory remarks against high-ranked officials” and NAB, the petition further stated.

In July 2018, an accountability court awarded a seven years imprisonment sentence and £2 million fine to Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield properties graft reference.

NAB has pleaded the court to cancel the bails granted to the duo in September 2018.

The development comes a week after the daughter of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif submitted an application to IHC seeking her acquittal in the Avenfield reference case basing her petition’s grounds on the revelations made by ex-judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

In her petition, she stated that she should be acquitted of the Avenfield conviction as former justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s speech had put all the proceedings of the accountability court into question.

Maryam Nawaz pleaded that the proceeding of the trial and the orders to file a reference against the petitioner might have been carried out under some ‘pressure’.

It is incumbent upon the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct its proceedings in a transparent manner, the petition stated.

Irfan Qadir Advocate submitted the petition to the IHC on behalf of Maryam Nawaz.

The petitioner stated that her conviction was a classic example of political engineering and violation of the law.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/maryam-nawaz-files-plea-challenging-her-conviction-in-ihc/