NAB lodges another case against Zardari

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau lodged another case against former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday and sought his response on a New York property by July 24.

In the notice, the NAB told the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman that his apartment in Manhattan, New York had not been declared in Pakistan.

Prima facie, no legal money was sent [abroad] for [buying] the said apartment, the authority observed, seeking a response from Zardari as to how he ar-ranged to buy the property.

Subsequently, the NAB asked the PPP leader to submit the details of his alleged apartment with the authority by July 24.

On the other hand, the former president has approached the Islamabad High Court for a pre-arrest bail in the case.

Zardari submitted the plea through his counsel Farooq H Naek, making NAB chairman, DG Rawalpindi and the investigation officer as respon-dents in the case.

His medical report from the Ziauddin Hospital has also been enclosed with the plea. In his plea, the PPP co-chair said that he required more time to submit his response with the NAB.

He added that he was suffering from various ailments and is

undergo-ing treatment.

He asked the court to grant him bail until a final decision into the case and declare the notice sent by NAB investigation as illegal.