NAB law made to target politicians, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif says the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 1999 promulgated by a dictator is aimed to target politicians.

While interacting with journalists on the premises of the accountability court hearing corruption references against him and members of his family, he said the law was instituted in 2002 to force politicians into changing loyalties.

He expressed apprehension that the law might be wrongly used to achieve desired ends before the upcoming 2018 general elections.

Sharif called for doing away with all the laws introduced during military regimes in the country.

When asked about his statement on sitting with state institutions, he said he was not waiting for “a signal”, neither was he in habit of acting on signals. He clarified that he talked about sitting with state institutions for the sake of democracy and the rule of law.

Sharif said they had given a lot of sacrifices for democracy and will continue doing so in the future. He said they were not the people who look towards umpire’s finger, but they believed in the might of thumb of voters.

He resolved what had been happening in the past would not be allowed to be perpetuated in the future. This all has been happening for the last 70 years, he said.

Sharif said he didn’t want the forthcoming elections to be delayed even by one day.

On the memogate scandal, he said he shouldn’t have supported PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari over the issue of the controversial memogate.

Cases can be instituted against anyone and would continue to be made in future, the former premier said.

He said they wanted to bring a consensus caretaker prime minister for the general elections scheduled around August this year.

