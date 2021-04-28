NAB launches two inquiries against ex-MNA Hakeem Baloch

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched two separate probes against People’s Party leader and former MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The accountability watchdog has launched separate investigations against Baloch with regard to assets beyond means and illegal land allotment, sources said.

The NAB has issued notices to 25 persons for statement in the first phase of the probe, according to sources. The notices have been issued to close relatives of Hakeem Baloch and owners of different land plots, sources said.

Seven persons, from those put on notice in the investigation, have appeared before the NAB officials, recorded their statements and produced relevant documents.

Abdul Hakeem Baloch has been alleged of getting land allotted in the name of his wife, son and three daughters in Kathore in Malir district, sources said.

Chairman NAB had approved the inquiry of the assets and land allotment to Hakeem Baloch.

In the second stage of the inquiry, the NAB will summon Baloch himself and 18 other persons, sources added.