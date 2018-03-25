NAB launches probe into Musharraf’s assets

Observer Report

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Saturday launched probe into former president Gen (retired) Pervez Musharraf’s assets in allegations of owning properties exceeding his salary competence. The inquiries have been instigated after Islamabad High Court provided the anti-corruption investigatory body with the probe warrant.

NAB had earlier dismissed a complaint sent by Inaam ul Raheem that alleged Musharraf of possessing properties that exceed his income’s capacity to afford. The cognate petition was run in the Islamabad High Court which provided sanction in the matter.

The investigations were carried out after the appellant forwarded another letter to NAB. The Federal Board of Revenue has also revealed that the former military dictator has not even paid his income taxes, the source added.